From the Mayor’s Office

Meet the Team: Joe Ronan Jr.

Joe Ronan Jr. is an employee of the Department of Public Works and has worked for the City of Everett for 10 years.

What do you do in the City?

I am responsible for making all of the signage in the City, from banners and event signs. I am also responsible for preparing and maintaining all of the Athletic Fields throughout the City.

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

Most of my childhood took p[lace in all the places I work now, like Glendale Park and Everett Stadium, even the Rec. So I guess it’s the nostalgia and all the memories for me.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

That our department is responsible for ensuring that people’s normal everyday life routine can continue in Everett, and we should take pride in that.

What do you like to do when you are not working? I’m a family guy, I like spending my time off finding new things to do with my wife and two kids. Life is full of adventures.

Meet the Team: Colleen Mejia

Colleen Mejia is an employee of the City Solicitor’s Office and has worked for the City of Everett for 20 years.

What do you do in the City?

I am the City Solicitor. I serve as the attorney for the City, including all departments, the Administration and the City Council.

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

It’s truly an honor and a privilege to be able to serve the community where I was born and raised.

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned?

I learned that my dad was correct. He always taught us that there is nothing more rewarding than giving back and serving your community.

What do you like to do when you are not working?

I treasure spending time with my family.