TND Paves the Way for Memorial Bricks for St. Therese Pocket Park

Special to the Independent

The Neighborhood Developers (TND) and the Everett Historical Commission are excited to offer the community of Everett a unique opportunity to be part of the St. Therese construction project one brick at a time. The pocket park located at St. Therese will incorporate architectural elements from the church building and an interpretive exhibit to honor the rich history of the St. Therese Parish. The sponsors invite you to participate by purchasing an engraved paving brick that will be part of a walking path located in the park.

A birds eye view of the project is shown above.

You can get a personal message, title, or quote engraved on a 4-by-8 size brick. The bricks cost $100 each. You have three lines for engraving at a maximum of 20 words each. Bricks are limited, don’t miss out on this opportunity. Applications to purchase a brick can be found at www.theneighborhooddevelopers.org/st-therese-bricks

The Neighborhood Developers is constructing 77 affordable rental apartments for adults aged 62 and up at Broadway and Gledhill Avenue. The new building will include a ground-floor health care center for the tenants and other seniors that East Boston Neighborhood Health Center will operate through a partnership with TND. The $33 million project also involves erecting six adjacent three-bedroom townhouses to be sold at affordable prices with no age restrictions.