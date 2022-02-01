The Everett ISD Lends a Helping Others

On Monday, The City of Everett received a call from a disabled resident who had hired individuals to come shovel her home, but after paying was still unable to make it down her handicap ramp in her wheelchair in case of an emergency.

The Mayor’s Office received the call from the woman. The Mayor’s Office immediately called the City of Everett Inspectional Services Department (ISD) with the concern presented. Within minutes members of the ISD team arrived to assess the situation. Upon realizing that there was a potential safety hazard for the resident these men jumped into action without hesitation to help. Needless to say, Carol is able to now able to access her front walkway in case of an emergency.

The Inspectional Services team is responsible protect the health, welfare, and safety of the residents and visitors of the City of Everett as mandated by Local Ordinances and State Law. To fulfill very specific rules and regulations regarding the Safe Construction of Buildings, Certifications of Structures, Residential and Commercial Habitability of Dwelling Units, Enforcement of State Sanitary Codes, Testing of Weighing Devices and Preparation of Food, Restaurant Grading, Signage, and Occupancy permits as well as enforcing the City of Everett zoning by-laws. They are typically the Department that writes tickets for snow removal violations.

A big thank you to Mike, John, and Eddie from our ISD team. You truly went above and beyond the call of action here.