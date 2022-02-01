News Briefs

Cambridge Health Alliance Wins Awards

Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), a community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north communities, has received three awards from Massachusetts Health Quality Partners (MHQP) for being one of the top practices in Massachusetts for patient experience in primary care.

The “MHQP Patient Experience Awards” is an annual awards program introduced in 2018 by MHQP, a nonprofit measurement and reporting organization that brings together providers, health plans, and patients to improve the quality of patient care experiences in Massachusetts. MHQP conducts the only statewide survey of patient experience in primary care in Massachusetts.

Awards were given to top overall performers in adult primary care and pediatrics in each of nine performance categories. Two CHA health centers won awards from Massachusetts Health Quality Partners (MHQP) for patient experience in primary care. CHA Union Square Family Health received an adult care distinction for Office Staff Professional Excellence, and the CHA Broadway Care Center received pediatric care distinctions for Ease of Access to Care and Patient-Provider Communications.

“Even with the tremendous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, these teams consistently pulled together and put patients first,” said Lora Council, MD, CHA’s senior medical director of primary care. “This honor reflects the heartfelt work at the core of centering care around our patients’ needs.”

“Although the pandemic continues to have an immeasurable impact on healthcare everywhere, the 2021 winners of the 2021 MHQP Patient Experience Awards found a way to rise above this crisis and provide best-in-class patient experiences during a very challenging time,” said Barbra Rabson, MHQP’s president and CEO. “We are thrilled to congratulate each of them on behalf of their patients for their exceptional commitment to excellence.”

Since 1995, Massachusetts Health Quality Partners (MHQP) has been leveraging its unique position as an independent coalition of key stakeholder groups (providers, payers and patients) in Massachusetts healthcare to help provider organizations, health plans and policy makers improve the quality of patient care experiences throughout the state.

Cambridge Health Alliance is an academic community health system committed to providing high-quality care in Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north communities. CHA has expertise in primary care, specialty care and mental health/substance use services, as well as caring for diverse and complex populations. It includes two hospital campuses, a network of primary care and specialty practices and the Cambridge Public Health Dept. CHA patients have seamless access to advanced care through the system’s affiliation with Beth Israel Lahey Health. CHA is a Harvard Medical School teaching affiliate and is also affiliated with Harvard School of Public Health, Harvard School of Dental Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine.

Bike to the Sea Member Meeting

Learn About the “Border to Boston Trail” at the next Bike to the Sea Member Meeting, via Zoom, on Wednesday, Feb. 9

Updates on a trail suitable for walking and bike riding from the New Hampshire border to Boston will be given at the next Bike to the Sea member meeting, via Zoom, on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

David Reed of the East Coast Greenway will talk about what’s being done to complete this trail, specifically the last leg from Northern Strand Trail in Everett. Members and non-members are invited to attend this online meeting by registering at BikeToTheSea.Org.

Member meetings discuss upcoming events, trail progress and organization updates, and often feature guest speakers from area bike and trail advocates. It’s a great way for new or potential members to get involved in the organization. For more information or to RSVP, contact Jay Cobau, [email protected], 339-224-2448