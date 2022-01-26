Pioneer Charter School of Science Wins Annual ‘Battle of the Atoms’ Game

In one of the region’s most interesting but friendly rivalries, the Pioneer Charter School of Science of Everett girls basketball team defeated the Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 of Saugus, 39-14, in the annual Battle of the Atoms game between the two schools.

Coach Eric Ferguson’s Panthers put together four strong quarters of basketball and played excellent defense against the Pirates to keep the championship trophy in Everett in the seventh annual game played Jan. 18 on their homecourt.

Senior captain Romayssae led the Panthers with 18 points. Senior Amanda Coelho scored eight points. Freshman Sara Yamani played tenacious defense.

Pioneer Charter School of Science of Everett competes as a member of the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO) and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA). The Panthers are 4-1 in the MCSAO and 4-5 overall.

“If we could qualify for both the MIAA Tournament and Charter School Tournament, that would be great – that’s our goal,” said Ferguson, who is in his third season as head coach and is assisted by Anna Michaelidis, who played basketball at Dexter Southfield School.

Ferguson said the girls basketball program is receiving tremendous support from PCSS Athletic Director Phil Signoroni and the school administration.

“We have a great school administration, and I don’t think you could ask for a better athletic director,” lauded Ferguson.

Ferguson previously coached at Immaculate Conception School in Revere, leading the IC middle school girls basketball team to a state championship. Ferguson is now hoping to duplicate that accomplishment at the helm of the rising PCCS Panthers’ program.