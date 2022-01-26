Long-Time Chelsea City Councilor Leo Robinson Announces His Candidacy for State Representative

Leo Robinson, the longest serving City Councilor in Chelsea, has announced his candidacy for State Representative in the newly formed seat that has united all of Chelsea, as well as portions of Everett.

“It is with great pride and honor that I enter this race seeking to represent my life-long hometown of Chelsea,” said Robinson. “I have dedicated my entire life to service and community, and I believe that this unique opportunity will allow me to continue giving back to the place I love to call home. Our next State Representative needs to know the unique challenges facing this district and have the experience and relationships necessary to deliver the results we so desperately need.”

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Chelsea and Everett have had to fight longer and harder to receive the resources necessary to protect our friends and neighbors. Those battles continue to this day when it comes to the availability of vaccinations and testing. As State Representative, I will be the tireless advocate we need to finally break this cycle and begin to put this pandemic behind us.”

“My priorities will also include expanding affordable and workforce housing and combating rising sea levels and climate change. Those have been my issues while serving on the Council and I look forward to taking that advocacy to the State House. One of my greatest accomplishments as a City Councilor has been the passage of the inclusionary zoning policy that is creating affordable housing in our community. We need more advocates pushing for reforms like this, and I will do just that as a State Representative. Finally, Chelsea and Everett are widely impacted by our history of industrial activities, as well as Logan Airport. This, combined with rising sea levels, puts huge swaths of Chelsea and Everett at risk. When elected, I will join my colleagues on Beacon Hill to support the investments necessary to protect our coastal communities and to fight climate change for future generations.”