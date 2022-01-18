City Releases List of Top 100 Earners

The City of Everett this week released the list of the top 100 highest-compensated city employees in 2021.

Former Fire Chief Anthony Carli was the city’s top earner, receiving total compensation of $326,488.85, of which $207,770.12 was attributable to contractual obligations to buy back unused sick time on top of his base pay of $118,718.73.

Of the top 15 salary earners, 12 were members of the police force, with former Fire Chief Anthony Carli, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, and Superintendent of Schools Priya Tahiliani rounding out the top-15.

DeMaria recently has been questioned about his salary, which includes a longevity clause that many other city employees also receive.

If DeMaria had not received his longevity bonus of $40,000, he would have ranked number 20 among the earners for 2021.

It should be noted that for some employees, there is a column that is blank because that column pertains to sick and vacation leave buybacks for employees who retired in 2021. Police detail work amounts are not listed but are included in the Gross Earnings. The complete list of the city’s top 100 earners in 2021 is as follows