Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Breakfast Is Canceled Due to COVID

Bishop Robert Brown, Senior Pastor of Zion Church Ministries’ 17th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, has been canceled due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The breakfast in honor of the Rev. Dr. King, the outstanding civil rights leader and orator, had been planned for Monday morning at the Edward G. Connelly Center.

“We decided to cancel the breakfast because of the COVID situation,” Bishop Brown said Tuesday. “The COVID cases just kept going up and people were getting nervous, and I can understand that. We are going to try to do an event virtually, likely on the following Sunday [Jan. 23].

Bishop Brown said the MLK Breakfast was canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID. The last Zion Ministries’ MLK Breakfast was held in January, 2020.