Archdiocese of Boston Extends Mask Requirements for Masses

In the light of the continued growth in the numbers of new COVID cases, Cardinal Seán is extending the current mask mandate.

It is mandated that that throughout the Archdiocese of Boston all people attending public Masses, including weddings and funerals, wear masks. This is an extension of the mandate currently in effect, and expires on Thursday, March 3, 2022, which is the day after Ash Wednesday.

Mass celebrants, deacons, readers, servers, choir members, and instrumentalists, must all wear masks except when they are speaking.

Children under the age of five are not required to wear masks. Children under the age of two should not wear masks.

In addition, all churches must continue to provide a designated area in which social distancing is respected for those who want to use it. Parishes should have masks available for people inasmuch as possible