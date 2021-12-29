News Class of 2021 Will Be Known for Extreme Pandemic Perseverance by Independent Staff • December 29, 2021 • 0 Comments The caps fly as the Class of Everett High School 2021 officially graduates. The day was hot and humid as graduates and faculty of Everett High School with their friends family filled Everett Memorial Stadium to conduct the Graduation Ceremonies for the class of 2021. A common theme in the speeches given was the adversity this class endured throughout the COVID Pandemic and the pride of the city in surmounting that challenge.