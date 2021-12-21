Crimson Tide Pop Warner Completes Successful Season

Everett Crimson Tide Pop Warner, under the direction of President Brian Dimond, completed a very successful season, with two cheerleading teams advancing to the Nationals, and four football teams qualifying for the state playoffs.

The Everett ‘A’ cheerleading team, coached by Nicole Buonopane, finished second in the Nationals which were held in Orlando, Fla. Buonopane also serves as cheer coordinator for the entire program. The ‘C’ cheerleading team, led by Coach Marquita Blatt, finished fifth in the Nationals.

The Everett football teams again excelled, taking first place in the regular season in the U-14, U-12, U-10, and U-8 divisions.

“It was a great season,” said League Secretary Lisa Sylvester. “All of our football teams went undefeated in the regular season. The cheerleaders had a great turnout and did very well in their competitions.”

Sylvester said board members will be meeting Dec. 29 to discuss the annual awards celebration and begin planning for the 2022 season. Sylvester said it is possible that individual team banquets will be held, as opposed to one banquet for all teams as has been past tradition.

Sylvester, whose three children are all Everett Pop Warner graduates, has been a leader in the Crimson Tide Pop Warner for eight seasons, having previously served in the Everett Eagles organization. The Everett Eagles and Everett Huskies merged in 2012, with Brian Dimond becoming president of the new organization.

Lisa Sylvester said the Crimson Tide Pop Warner family and friends extend “get well” wishes to their popular president, Brian Dimond. Dimond, who has been a guiding force of the organization and involved in Everett Pop Warner football for 30 years, is battling COVID-19 and is recuperating at home