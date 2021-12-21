As Is: Superintendent’s Contract End Date Remains Unchanged by Committee

Superintendent Priya Tahiliani made it very clear in her remarks at the School Committee meeting on Monday night that she “has no intention of leaving this district.”

Tahiliani’s comments came before the committee took a vote on whether to extend her contract from February 28, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

She went on to say, “I am not looking for another job, I am proud of what I have accomplished and becoming part of a larger education community. There is still much work to be done.”

Tahiliani took over the reins of the Everett school system in the midst of the pandemic.

As a result, many of the goals for the local schools that Tahiliani had outlined to the search committee were delayed as she focused on COVID-related issues, including remote learning for students.

At the last meeting of the School Committee on December 6, the issue of making changes to the superintendent’s current contract was objected to by the incoming new members of the School Committee who will take office on January 3.