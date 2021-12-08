Dining/Entertainment Wynn Proposes Along Lower Broadway

Special to the Independent

Wynn Development DBA East Broadway LLC, has announced that the company has filed plans with the City of Everett for a mixed-use development project along Lower Broadway, located across from Encore Boston Harbor. The initial phase of the project will introduce a two-story restaurant and retail space at approximately 20,000 square feet, an 1,800-seat event venue with pre-function space, and a 2,310-space parking garage to serve the new venues.

A key element to the project is a 475-foot high fully enclosed pedestrian bridge over Lower Broadway; the footbridge will be accessible at all times to the public via elevator and stairs on both sides of Broadway and will include moving walkways to assist those with mobility difficulties. Among the benefits of this infrastructure enhancement are pedestrian safety, improved traffic flow, and greater site accessibility. Currently, the long walk and light signals needed for pedestrian crossing are impacting traffic in the area.

Artist rendering of the bridge and complex.

“Wynn Development looks forward to feedback from the City of Everett and to collaborating with the community as we plan for the first phase of our proposed entertainment district. This project will further deliver on our promise to create jobs, increase economic impact, and generate revenue for the City of Everett, its residents, and the region,” said Chris Gordon, President of Wynn Development, “Over time, the restaurants, shops, entertainment venue, and the beautiful public pedestrian bridge created by this proposed development will continue the transformation of Lower Broadway into an exciting destination and a welcoming entryway into Everett.”

“The development plan proposed by Wynn Development supports the vision and goals Everett has laid out in our Lower Broadway District Urban Renewal Plan, which are to further transform Lower Broadway into an inviting and vibrant place that will create jobs and generate revenue for the city and the people of Everett,” said Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “The addition of the pedestrian bridge as part of the proposed plan will increase safety for Everett residents and all pedestrians and will serve as a gateway to a revitalized Lower Broadway District and a new future for Everett.”

The site for the proposed development is located on land purchased by Wynn Development along the east side of Broadway between Dexter and Mystic Streets and will be in the Lower Broadway Economic Development District. The project will contribute to transforming the district from an industrial area into a mixed-use neighborhood that supports access to the waterfront. In addition, a generously landscaped sidewalk protected by street trees will both improve the pedestrian experience and accommodate changes for the future implementation of Broadway Complete Streets.

Traffic Study for East Broadway Development Improving Public Safety Along Lower Broadway

• Wynn Development is proposing to build a 425-foot long, 50-foot high, enclosed, climate controlled pedestrian bridge that would be accessible to the public 24-hours from the sidewalks on either side of Broadway. This ADA accessible bridge would cross Lower Broadway between Mystic and Dexter Streets.

• Currently, pedestrians must use a crosswalk to walk across this section of Broadway, which is a major thoroughfare serving Everett and through-traffic in the region. The proposed addition of the pedestrian bridge will allow people with a diversity of abilities to cross this wide street above the road safely, calmly, and at their leisure rather than having to cross the wide stretch of Lower Broadway at street-level.

• The proposed bridge would meet the needs of pedestrians by being open 24-hours and having elevator access, moving walkways (like those in airports), and being enclosed with heating and cooling. The bridge would be monitored for safety, maintained, and decorated by Wynn Development.

Enhancing Traffic Flow on Broadway and Adjacent Roads

• The proposed pedestrian bridge will significantly enhance the traffic flow on Broadway by removing the need for the long-cycle crosswalk and light signals and the time waiting for pedestrians to cross that can cause backups.

• The AECOM traffic study commissioned by Wynn Development shows that the proposed pedestrian bridge will not only mitigate any increased traffic generated in the future by the proposed entertainment venue and restaurant, it will also improve the current rate of traffic flow and reduce traffic in adjacent intersections by increasing their car capacity ability by 29%.

• The proposed bridge and elimination of the crosswalk signal and people crossing would mitigate traffic flow issues created by the entertainment venue and restaurants. The AECOM traffic study projects the following changes to Broadway traffic during commute times:

o Morning commute 7-9 am: range from 15 -22 additional cars

o Evening commute 5-6 pm 120 additional cars

• Additionally, Wynn Development is proposing adding new turning lanes on Broadway and on Dexter Street that would serve the proposed parking garage, which would move cars generated by the restaurant or entertainment venue out of the traffic flowing on Broadway.

Enriching the Streetscape of Lower Broadway

• The proposed pedestrian bridge, designed by Elkus Manfredi, will be a beautiful and highly functional part of the streetscape of Lower Broadway with its access points being welcoming and attractive parts of the sidewalks and contribute to the City of Everett’s current efforts to making the city more pedestrian-friendly.

• Wynn Development is proposing generous landscaping and attractive hardscaping at the development site that will make Lower Broadway a more inviting, exciting, and beautiful public space for residents of Everett and visitors.

• Wynn Development is also proposing the widening of Dexter Street (off Broadway) which will improve both the appearance and traffic flow on that street.