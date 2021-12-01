Metro Credit Union Welcomes Occean as VP Retail Regional Administrator

Metro Credit Union, Massachusetts’ largest state-chartered credit union, has announced Joelle Occean has joined the organization as VP Retail Regional Administrator. In her role, Occean is responsible for motivating, coaching, and supporting a team of branch managers to provide outstanding member service and performance to meet the financial needs of members, while achieving Metro’s goals and objectives. She will oversee the sourcing and hiring of branch personnel within her assigned region and ensure all branches are staffed with experienced team members.

Prior to joining Metro Credit Union, Occean held a similar role as an Area Manager at East Boston Savings Bank, earning more than 10 years of experience in banking and a passion for member service and engagement. Throughout her career, Occean has opened numerous individual branches, meeting their financial objectives with a detailed understanding of local markets.

“We’re excited to have Joelle join Metro” said Robert Cashman, Metro Credit Union’s President and CEO. “Her depth of knowledge within the banking industry, alongside her leadership and management skills, will serve our members well as Metro continues to grow.”

Occean received her Associates degree in Business Administration from Newbury College and has a Branch Compliance Officer (BCO) certification. She is Mutual Fund Licensed and has completed Personal Financial Planning No. 1 (PFP) training.