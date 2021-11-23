News Briefs

Khadka Inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Ramila Khadka of Everett was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Khadka was initiated at MCPHS University.

Khadka is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

More About Phi Kappa Phi

Since its founding, more than 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Some of the organization’s notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley. Each year, Phi Kappa Phi awards more than $1 million to outstanding students and members through graduate and dissertation fellowships, undergraduate study abroad grants, funding for post-baccalaureate development, and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.phikappaphi.org.

Everett Students Receive First Quarter Honors

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School recently released its first quarter Honor Roll for the 2021-2022 Academic Year. All in all 353 MVRCS students in grades 7-12 achieved either High Honor Roll or Honor Roll Recognition. Thirty young men and women hailing from Everett were part of the list. To be on the Honor Roll a student needs to finish the quarter with no grade lower than a B- , to be on the High Honor Roll a student needs to finish the quarter with no grade lower than an A-.

Since its inception in 1998, Mystic Valley Regional Charter School has educated students from the communities of Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, Stoneham and Wakefield. The school has nearly 1,600 students in grades K-12 and strives tirelessly to deliver a world-class education characterized by a well-mannered, disciplined and structured academic climate. Located in Malden, MVCRS has an extensive character education program as well for students in all grades, incorporating core values and fundamentals ideals of American Culture embodied in the Declaration of Independence and United States Constitution.

Honor Roll Students From Everett

High Honor Roll

Grade 12: Darnelle Felisier.

Grade 11: Amira Harda.

Grade 9: Vy Nguyen, Lucas Santos.

Grade 8: Brady Capa, Rihanna Closeil, Mohammed Daoud, Elijah DeTore.

Grade 7: Ursula Adjognon, Wassim Daoud, Nolan Lyons, Kristina Tayag.

Honor Roll

Grade 12: Brandon Paris.

Grade 11: Sofia Blandino.

Grade 10: Niamh Stewart, Eva Truong.

Grade 9: Kevin Capa, Lucas Freitas, Emerson Lyons, Hannah Mulugheta.

Grade 8: Ana Luiza Hunter, Olivia Laidlaw, Allesandro Lau.

Grade 7: Samuel Costa, John Dascoli, Jonathan Pierre-Louis, Michael Salinas, Angelica Toribio, Tyler Zhang.

Senate Approves Nero’s Law

Senator DiDomenico is proud to co-sponsor and join his colleagues in passing S.2573, An Act allowing humane transportation of K9 partners, also known as Nero’s Law. This legislation ensures that law enforcement officers’ K-9 partners receive life-saving medical attention and transport if injured in the line of duty. First proposed by Senator Mark Montigny, this bill comes in response to the tragic events that took the life of New Bedford-native and Yarmouth Police K-9 Sergeant Sean Gannon and severely injured his K-9 partner, Nero.

In April 2018, Sergeant Gannon was shot and killed while serving a warrant in the Town of Barnstable. Despite the multiple empty ambulances on site, Nero had to be rushed to the animal hospital in the back of a police cruiser. Current Massachusetts law prohibits emergency medical personnel from treating and transporting animals. Fortunately, Nero survived his injuries, but the inability to transport him showed that reform was needed to honor working dogs who risk their lives every day to serve the Commonwealth.

A dog owner himself, Senator DiDomenico proudly co-sponsored Nero’s Law. “Like our law enforcement officers, police dogs are constantly in harm’s way. Police K-9s are valuable members of our police forces, so it is essential that they be treated as such and protected. I was proud to support this bill and I am pleased the Senate has taken action on this legislation this session.” Nero’s situation is not an isolated incident, seeing as other police K-9s throughout the Commonwealth have been injured or killed while on duty.

Nero’s Law authorizes emergency medical service personnel to provide emergency treatment and transport of K-9 partners. This includes basic first aid, CPR, and administering life-saving interventions such as naloxone.

Nero’s Law now advances to the Massachusetts House of Representatives for consideration.