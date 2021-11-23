Crimson Tide Face Tough Test on Holiday Versus St. John’s

The Everett High School football team will face a major challenge on Thanksgiving morning when it hosts St. John’s of Shrewsbury at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Coach Rob DiLoreto’s Crimson Tide will bring a 9-1 record into the game. Everett has non-league wins over Division 1 playoff teams Xaverian (21-19) and Andover (49-21), in addition to its undefeated march to the Greater Boston League title.

The visiting Pioneers (5-6) have impressive regular-season wins over BC High (35-0), Division 1 playoff qualifiers Shrewsbury (35-0) and St. John’s Prep of Danvers (35-28), and an opening-round playoff win over Taunton (35-28).

The members of Everett’s talented senior class will be seeking Victory No. 10 in their career finales.

A large crowd is expected for the holiday contest.