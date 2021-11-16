Everett High Football Beats Andover, 49-21

There was no containment of the Everett High offense in a non-league game against Andover Friday night.

The heavy rains stopped right before the opening kickoff, and it was smooth sailing after that for the Tide’s dynamic backfield duo of JC Clerveaux and Richie Malloy.

Clerveaux had 17 carries for 256 yards and four touchdowns while Malloy had 10 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead Everett to a 49-21 victory over Andover on the Warriors’ home field.

Everett junior quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe connected with Cam Mohamed for a 20-yard bubble screen that resulted in a touchdown. Adonis Santos converted on all seven of his PAT attempts.

Andover (5-5) forced an Everett punt on its first possession, but the Crimson Tide responded with seven consecutive touchdown-producing drives.

Clerveau showed his speed and power on several long-gainers and his four touchdowns. Malloy also consistently found openings in the Andover defensive line, helped by Everett’s superb blocking up front.

“I felt in the first half offensively, Karmarri Ellerbe was really on point, making some good decisions with some crisp throws and he really managed the game well,” said Everett head coach Rob DiLoreto. “We were very balanced in the first half, but our ground game really took over as the game progressed.”

Zamor, Defense Hold Andover in Check

Led by Boston College-bound defensive back Ismael Zamor, the Everett High defense held Andover’s well-known spread offense in check.

“Ish really coordinated the entire defense, because Andover runs that spread offense and there was no rain and no wind and it was 60 degrees when the game started, and Andover threw the ball 40 times and challenged us,” said DiLoreto. “Ish did a great job managing and calling all of our coverages.”

Zamor also had a couple of receptions from Ellerbe on offense.

Thanksgiving Game Versus St. John’s (Shrewsbury)

Everett (8-1) will host St. John’s of Shrewsbury (5-6) in the Thanksgiving game on Nov. 25 at 10 a.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

“We’re going to work hard and prepare for a well-coached and physical team,” said DiLoreto.

St. John’s defeated Taunton, 35-28, in the Division 1 opening round game before falling to Central Catholic, 37-13, in the quarterfinals.

“They beat St. John’s Prep (Danvers) and played a Catholic Conference schedule, so we know that we have a huge challenge ahead of us on Thanksgiving morning,” said DiLoreto.