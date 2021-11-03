DeMaria comes out on top in Mayoral election

More than 31% or 7,298 eligible Everett voters went to the polls on Tuesday and gave a vote of approval to incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria in his bid for re-election.

With a 51% to 48% margin, DeMaria with 3,735 votes, cruised to his sixth term in the corner office on the third floor at City Hall, topping Ward One Councilor Fred Capone with 3,525, who was seeking to unseat DeMaria.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria

City Councilor Fred Capone

In other election results, both incumbent City Councillors at Large, MIchael Marchese with 3,402 and John Hanlon with 3,248 were returned to the City Hall Chamber and will be joined by new councillors Stephanie Smith with 3,421, Richard Dellisola, Jr. with 2,104 and Irene Cardillo with 1,987 votes.

In the Council Ward races, both Councillor at-Large Wayne Matewsky with 691 votes, who was running in Ward 1, and Ward 2 Councillor Stephanie Martins with 772 votes were unopposed.

In Ward 3, Councillor Anthony DiPierro with 791 votes handily topped Darren Costa with 428 votes. In Ward 4, Councillor Jimmy Tri Le also easily defeated challenger Holly Garcia with 754 to 461 votes. In Ward 5, Vivian Nguyen took the Ward 5 Council Race with 711 to incumbent Councilor Councilor Rosa DiFlorio 442 votes. In Ward 6, longtime business owner Alfred Lattanzi easily beat Ross Pietrantonio with 737 to 385 votes.

Frank Sanfilippo held a sign for Mayor Carlo DeMaria.

The School Committee at Large race saw incumbents Cynthia Sarnie with 2,997 votes and Samantha Lambert with 2,584 votes and returned to office. They will be joined by newcomer Joseph LaMonica with 2,503 votes.

In the School Committee Ward races, both of the incumbents, Ward 1 School Committeewoman Millie Cardillo with 657 votes and Ward 5 Committeeman Marcony Almeida Barros with 806 votes ran unopposed.

Mark Montalto held a sign for candidate Cynthia Sarnie.

School Committee Ward 2 had an open seat and was being sought by Caitlin Steinberg and Jason Marcus. Marcus took the top vote, 492 to 468. In Ward 3, another open seat was being contested by Samantha Hurley and Jeanne Cristiano who went on to win the vote, 598 to 569.

In the Ward 4 School Committee contest, incumbent Dana Murray was being challenged by Michael Mangan who took the seat with a vote of 637 to 506. In Ward 6, where an open seat existed, Michael McLaughlin and Catherine Tomassi Hicks were vying for the seat, with McLaughlin winning the vote 603 to 522.