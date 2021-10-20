Millie Cardello Announces Her Candidacy for Everett School Committee, Ward 1

Millie J. Cardello announced her candidacy for Ward 1 School Committee. The folowing is her statement:

“Hello, I am Millie J. Cardello and I am running for election to the Everett School Committee, Ward 1.

For those who may not know me I am the proud wife of David Pretti, the e proud mother of Michael Cardello, mother in-law to Julianne Cardello, the daughter I never had and the devoted Nana of Sammy Cardello, my pride and joy.

I am a lifelong resident of Everett, Born and raised here with my father and mother, Dom and Jenny Cardello, my sister Rose and brothers Joey and Jerry. I am proud to say my family is five generations Everett Strong.

After graduating Everett High, beginning college and working I decided to join the US Air Force where I proudly served five years and I am a lifetime member of the D.A.V. I can say that the time spent in the Air Force were some of the best years of my life.

After finishing my time in the Air Force and finishing college, I returned home to Everett to be close to family, I build my home in Everett and started my work career and raising my family.

With a strong commitment to my family and community while raising my son Michael, as I saw there was a need, I felt I could help, whether it was as a Boy Scout leader, a Little League coach or a C.C.C. teacher, I was happy to jump in.

When I saw the need for a strong school system I ran and was elected to the School Committee and with the support of the people of Everett, it has been my great pleasure over the past twenty five years to serve on the Everett City Council, the Board of Aldermen and the Everett School Committee.

With the sense of passing it forward, I joined along with my mother the Everett Emblem Club where as a member for over thirty years, serving as the club president for several of those years, I am proud of the club’s many, many community charitable contributions over the years.

Today as I see we are in very trying time, it is of extreme importance that we have a strong commitment to community and most of all our children I have the commitment and experience needed. That is why I am asking for your support and your vote in the upcoming city election on Tuesday, November 2…Please Vote!

If you would like to help hold sig ns, make calls, send dear friend cards or donate, you can call 781-354-4869. Please send check to 27 Ferry St., Everett, MA 02149. Made out to the Committee to Elect Milie J. C ardello.

I will not let you down.

Millie J. Cardello

For a ride to the polls call 781-354-4869 or 781-354-4879.”