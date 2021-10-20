Former Mayoral Candidate Gerly Adrien Endorses Fred Capone for Mayor

The Campaign to elect Fred Capone for Mayor of Everett proudly announced the support of fellow City Councilor, and former opponent, Gerly Adrien. “My candidacy for Mayor of Everett was inspired by the many, everyday people who feel that City Hall, and the business that takes place there, is not for them. All residents deserve a city government that listens to their concerns and takes appropriate action – a bare minimum that is not being met by our current Mayor. Now, on November 2, we have the opportunity to seize this historic moment and answer the voters’ mandate for change by electing Fred Capone. I am supporting Fred because I know he is committed to building a more inclusive City Hall where the voices of the many, not the few, will guide our city forward,” said Councilor Adrien.

“We are honored to have the support of Councilor Adrien and look forward to our collaboration with her and her supporters as we move to the general election. Both Councilor Adrien and I entered this race because we recognized the desperate need for change after fourteen years of the same administration. It’s time for a Mayor that puts our residents first. The time is now for real change, for a better Everett, for all of us.” said Councilor Capone.

The endorsement of City Councilor Gerly Adrien is the latest surge of support that Team Capone has added as the November 2 election draws near. Councilor Capone continues his high energy campaigning style with less than two weeks to go until the general election.