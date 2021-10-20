EHS Football: JC Clerveaux Scores Five Touchdowns in 37-11 Victory Over Revere High

Everett senior running back JC Clerveaux put on a show Friday night in Revere, scoring five touchdowns as the Crimson Tide football team defeated Revere, 37-11, at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Clerveaux rushed for four touchdowns, caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe, and scored on a two-point conversion in a spectacular display of versatility, reminiscent of some of the great power backs in the Everett program’s history.

Everett head coach Rob DiLoreto lauded Clerveaux’s dominating performance.

“JC had an unbelievable night,” said DiLoreto. “He had about 300 total yards of offense and I’m so happy for him.”

Clerveaux’s TD reception may have been his best moment as he caught the pass and then made a spin move to immediately elude the Revere defensive back before sprinting to the end zone.

“One of JC’s best athletic qualities is his balance,” said DiLoreto. “He has tremendous balance, and because he’s such a powerful runner between the tackles, his ability to make cuts and show his balance sometimes gets overlooked. Scoring five touchdowns is a tremendous night, and he really didn’t have many touches. He had three touchdowns of 50-yards plus.”

All the other aspects of the Everett offense were also in high gear. Wide receivers Cam Mohammed, Syeed Gibbs, and Ish Zamor also found openings in the Revere defense and Ellerbe delivered accurate passes for long-gainers.

Offensive Line Sets the Foundation

Everett’s offensive line delivered another outstanding performance. Senior Jayden Biggi led the way into the end zone on Clerveaux’s 6-yard touchdown run. Also excelling were left tackle Joe Murillo, left guard David Macharia, center Nick Raymond, and right tackle Hector Guevara. Meanwhile, Everett’s Marcus Scott continues to make a case as one of the best players at his position (tight end) in the area.

Ish Zamor Draws Double-Coverage

Boston College-bound senior Ish Zamor saw double-coverage at times throughout the game.

“Revere’s defense was focusing on Ish – he was double-covered for most of the game,” said Coach DiLoreto. “We try to be smart about play calling, and when they committed to 3-over-2 to our wideouts, it gave us a plus-1 number in the box, which I really think helped our run-game.”

Georgetown U. Was in the Bay State

The Georgetown University football team was in Worcester Saturday, losing to Holy Cross at Fitton Field. JC Clerveaux has received an offer from Georgetown, and the 6-foot-1 standout would be a welcomed presence in the Hoyas’ backfield next season.

Tide Can Clinch GBL Championship

The Everett High football team (5-0) can lock up the Greater Boston League championship with a win over Medford Friday night.

Everett is surprisingly at No. 8 in the MIAA power rankings that determine the playoff seedings. Despite handing highly ranked Xaverian its only loss, Everett is being hampered by the “strength of schedule” portion of the ratings formula. Other than Everett and Revere, who is 4-2, the GBL is simply not helping other teams playoff-seeding wise. In fact, Revere may not make the playoffs in its division – even with a potential 6-2 record and second-place finish behind Everett in the GBL standings.