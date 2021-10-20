Area Prices Were Down 0.1 Percent Over the Past Two Months

The New England Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released figures for the Boston CPI in September 2021. The CPI program produces monthly data on the changes in prices paid by urban consumers for a representative basket of goods and services. The release link CPI Boston and highlights appear below for your review:

· The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton area inched down 0.1 percent in September. This was mainly led by lower prices within new and used motor vehicles and shelter, down 5.2 and 0.7 percent, respectively.

· Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 4.0 percent in Boston; the rate was lower than the national rate, up 5.4 percent.

· The all items less food and energy index increased 2.7 percent over the year driven mainly by higher shelter (2.1 percent), new and used motor vehicles (18.5 percent), and household furnishings and operations (6.7 percent).

· Energy prices jumped 26.1 percent since last September largely attributable to higher gasoline prices, up 42.9 percent.

· Food prices increased over the year (3.8 percent) mainly due to higher restaurant prices, up 10.2 percent, its highest yearly advance since May 1984. Lower grocery prices (-0.6 percent) partially offset the advance.