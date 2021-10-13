Meet the Team: Eric Rizza

Eric Rizza is an employee of the Police Department and has worked with the City of Everett for 20 years.

What do you do in the City?

“I am a Police Officer, K-9 Handler at the Everett Police Department. I’ve been a K-9 Handler since 2005 and together with the K-9, we search for drugs. The first dog I worked with retired in 2014, and now I’m working with my second dog, Jugo. Jugo specializes in searching for the odor of narcotics to assist the Drug Units.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“I really enjoy interacting with the community. Most people like dogs, so everyone loves it when we attend a community event. Jugo is always a hit, and he enjoys being around everyone too.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

“The biggest lesson I’ve learn would be to treat people how you want to be treated. You really have to give people a fair chance because you don’t know what’s going on in their life.”

What do you like to do when you are not working?

“I like to spend my time outside of work in the outdoors. I fish, hunt, and field trial dogs in the woods.”