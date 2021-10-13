Ballot Positions Announced for Nov. 2 General Election

Special to the Independent
Danielle Pietrantonio, Director of Elections for the City of Everett has announced the ballot positions for the General Election on November 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents are urged to vote. Absentee ballot applications are now available at the City Clerk’s Office in Everett City Hall.
The candidates in the order they will be found on the ballot.
Mayor
Carlo DeMaria*
Fred Capone
Council at Large
Stephanie V Smith
Michael K Marchese*
John F Hanlon*
Richard J Dellisola Jr
Guerline Alcy
Angelmarie DiNunzio
Kenneth P Giannelli
Allen L Panarese
Irene M Cardillo
James A Mastrocola
Council Ward 1
Wayne A Matewsky*
Council Ward 2
Stephanie Martins*
Council Ward 3
Darren Costa
Anthony N. DiPierro*
Council Ward 4
Jimmy Tri Le*
Holly D Garcia
Council Ward 5
Vivian Nguyen
Rosa DiFlorio*
Council Ward 6
Alfred J Lattanzi
Ross N. Pietrantonio
School Committee at Large
Margaret A Cornelio
Samantha S Lambert*
Cynthia E Sarnie*
Berardino Bernie D’Onofrio
Robert A Santacroce
Joseph A LaMonica
School Committee Ward 1
Millie J Cardello*
School Committee Ward 2
Caitlin D Steinberg
Jason Marcus
School Committee Ward 3
Samantha MC Hurley
Jeanne M Cristiano
School Committee Ward 4
Michael J Mangan
Dana Murray*
School Committee Ward 5
Marcony A Almeida Barros*
School Committee Ward 6
Michael J McLaughlin
Catherine Tomassi Hicks
*Candidate for reelection