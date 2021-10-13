Ballot Positions Announced for Nov. 2 General Election

Special to the Independent

Danielle Pietrantonio, Director of Elections for the City of Everett has announced the ballot positions for the General Election on November 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents are urged to vote. Absentee ballot applications are now available at the City Clerk’s Office in Everett City Hall.

The candidates in the order they will be found on the ballot.

Mayor

Carlo DeMaria*

Fred Capone

Council at Large

Stephanie V Smith

Michael K Marchese*

John F Hanlon*

Richard J Dellisola Jr

Guerline Alcy

Angelmarie DiNunzio

Kenneth P Giannelli

Allen L Panarese

Irene M Cardillo

James A Mastrocola

Council Ward 1

Wayne A Matewsky*

Council Ward 2

Stephanie Martins*

Council Ward 3

Darren Costa

Anthony N. DiPierro*

Council Ward 4

Jimmy Tri Le*

Holly D Garcia

Council Ward 5

Vivian Nguyen

Rosa DiFlorio*

Council Ward 6

Alfred J Lattanzi

Ross N. Pietrantonio

School Committee at Large

Margaret A Cornelio

Samantha S Lambert*

Cynthia E Sarnie*

Berardino Bernie D’Onofrio

Robert A Santacroce

Joseph A LaMonica

School Committee Ward 1

Millie J Cardello*

School Committee Ward 2

Caitlin D Steinberg

Jason Marcus

School Committee Ward 3

Samantha MC Hurley

Jeanne M Cristiano

School Committee Ward 4

Michael J Mangan

Dana Murray*

School Committee Ward 5

Marcony A Almeida Barros*

School Committee Ward 6

Michael J McLaughlin

Catherine Tomassi Hicks

*Candidate for reelection