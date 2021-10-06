News Walk for Ersilia 5k by Independent Staff • October 6, 2021 • 0 Comments Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Stacy DeMaria, with members of Ersilia’s family, including Anthony Cucuzza, Ashley Matarazzo, Carmine Matarazzo, Amata Cucuzza, and Giuseppe Matarazzo, pictured at the Walk for Ersilia 5K at Glendale Park. Kiwanis Club of Everett members, Walk Director Marlene Zizza, speaking program Master of Ceremonies James Mitchell Jr., Joanne Gregory, President KathyAnn Dottin, Rocco Longo, and Gianna D’Angelo.