Middlesex County Restoration Center Secures $1 Million in State Funding

The Middlesex County Restoration Center Commission today announced it has secured $1 million to fund the fourth year of a four-year pilot program designed to study and establish a restoration center in Middlesex County. The center would help support ongoing law enforcement diversion efforts across Middlesex County, while also expanding the community capacity for behavioral health treatment.

Thanks to the leadership of State Senator Cindy Friedman (D – Fourth Middlesex) and State Representative Ken Gordon (D – 21st Middlesex), the funding was included in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ Fiscal Year 2022 budget passed this summer.

“We are extremely grateful to Senator Friedman and Representative Gordon for their incredible leadership in helping the commission secure this critical funding,” said Commission Co-Chairs Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian and Dr. Danna Mauch, President and CEO of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health. “Law enforcement across Middlesex County has long recognized we cannot arrest and incarcerate our way out of the substance use and mental health challenges facing our communities. This center will provide law enforcement a location to divert individuals in crisis to receive immediate and appropriate behavioral health intervention, as well as function as a facility providing walk-in services for community members.”

The funding will be used for costs associated with the launch of the center and implementation of services by a behavioral health provider.