Everett Police Superior Officers Endorse Councilor Anthony DiPierro’s Re-Election

City Councilor Anthony DiPierro has been formally endorsed by The Everett Police Superior Officers Association (NEPBA Local 95) for his re-election as Everett’s Ward Three City Councilor. The elected board representing all Supervisors within the Everett Police Department unanimously voted to endorse DiPierro’s candidacy; solidifying his relationship and support for Everett’s public safety community.

“During your tenure on the Council, you have repeatedly shown the type of leadership that is necessary in keeping Everett a great and vibrant city. You have proven to be a voice of reason that has guided the City Council during this time of unprecedented potential,” said Lt. James Gabriel, President of NEPBA Local 95.

“I am honored to have earned the endorsement of the Everett Superior Officers Association,” said DiPierro. “I have never been shy to express my appreciation for the work these men and women do on a daily basis to keep our community safe and I will continue to be a strong advocate for them when it comes to funding for adequate equipment and resources,” he added.

NEPBA 95 joins a growing list of unions that have endorsed DiPierro’s re-election. To date, he has been endorsed by The Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, Laborers Local 22, I.B.E.W Local 103, Carpenters Local 328, Heat & Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local 6, Iron Workers Local 7, Pipefitters Local 537, Roofers Local 33 and Operating Engineers Local 4. To stay up to date with Anthony’s re-election campaign, visit www.AnthonyDiPierro.com, like him on Facebook @AnthonyforEverett, or follow him on Twitter @Anthony4Everett. You can also reach him by calling 617-394-8235 or by emailing him at [email protected]