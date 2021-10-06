Annual Everett Art Walk Now Open

The third annual Everett Community Art Walk is officially open. This temporary art exhibit will be on display throughout various city locations through November 6th. Visitors are invited to participate in a city-wide month-long art scavenger hunt to explore the city and find artwork hidden throughout local businesses and community organizations. The exhibit is free and open to the public and is suitable for all ages.

With 28 participating organizations ready to host 52 pieces of artwork, the Everett Community Art Walk is poised to present an engaging art adventure, while showcasing local artists and boosting traffic to local businesses. “We really can’t wait to welcome people to participate in this,” Says Karyn Alzayer, Founder and Board President of Integral Arts Everett. “We worked really hard to come up with a fun way to invite folks to explore local businesses, connect with our community, and be invested in all that Everett has to offer. And the arts are always a great way to foster that kind of engagement. We are truly proud to be presenting this gift to the residents here, and we hope you enjoy it and have fun.”

Scavenger hunt maps will be available in many participating locations as well as online throughout the month. Participants are encouraged to try to find all the hidden artwork throughout the city, and document their findings on their map or on social media.

See Integral Arts Everett’s website at www.integralartseverett.org for a scavenger hunt map, or contact us at [email protected] for more information.

The Everett Community Art Walk is supported in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.