Crimson Tide Storms Past Lynn English 42-0

Continuing its long reign over the Greater Boston League, the Everett High football team raced to a 42-0 victory over Lynn English Friday at Manning Bowl in Lynn.

Quarterback Kamarri Ellerbe threw touchdown passes to Cam Mohammed for 11 yards and Marcus Scott for 21 yards at the helm of Everett’s high-powered.

BIG PLAY: Everett’s Ismael Zamor (3) has a step on Lynn English defender (10) and catches a long pass that set up Everett’s first score of the Crimson Tide’s 42-0 win over Lynn English.

Senior JC Clerveaux rushed for a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Senior Richie Molloy had a 20-yard run for a touchdown while Chandler Timoleon had the final score of the game on a 4-yard run.

Placekicker Adoni Santos booted four PATs in the game. Syeed Gibbs rushed for a two-point conversion.

Defensive backs Moses Seide, Syeed Gibbs, Jaiden Coriano, Ish Zamor, and Giacobbe Ward defended well against English’s quarterback and wide receivers.

Everett (3-0) was facing Lynn English for the second time since the two Lynn schools (English and Classical) joined the GBL in the spring. The Tide had defeated English, 36-6, during the abbreviated spring season.

Head Coach Rob DiLoreto said his team excelled in all departments.

“I thought we played really fast in all three phases and were very disciplined and very efficient in the game, so I was very proud of the effort by our team,” said DiLoreto. “Our offensive line opened some large holes, and that allowed us to score touchdowns early in the game. I think our entire defense played well. Anytime you can pitch a shutout in today’s day and age with the spread-offense so prevalent – it’s something we’re proud of.”

Likely, Stewart

contributing at Coastal

Two Everett High football alumni, Isaiah Likely and Josaiah Likely, are excelling for the undefeated Coastal Carolina University team. Isaiah, the Chanticleers’ starting tight end, had three catches for 76 yards in a 55-3 win over UMass Saturday. Stewart had one tackle and is in the regular rotation of defensive linemen for Coastal, who is ranked No. 16 in the country.

“Josaiah played in the spring for Everett, and here he is starting for Coastal Carolina,” said DiLoreto. “That says a lot about him as an athlete, and also says something about our program where a player can go from a high school team in Massachusetts and step right on the field for a Division 1 program that’s doing very well. He was really prepared for college, and that’s great for Josaiah.”

In Other Action

Former Crimson Tide standout Rhandy Audate, who is now the head coach at Lawrence High, led the Lancers to a 37-26 victory over Andover High Friday. It was Lawrence’s first win over Andover since 1984.

Xaverian High School (2-1) cruised to a 42-6 win over Brockton. Everett defeated Xaverian, 21-19, in the season opener.

Bye Week

The Everett High School football team has a bye this week before returning to play Lynn Classical on Friday, Oct. 8.