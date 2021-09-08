Meet the team: Linda Fragione

Linda Fragione is an employee of the ECTV/Communications and has worked with the City of Everett for 22 years.

What do you do In the City?

“I am the Administrative Assistant in the Communications Department. In my role, I process payroll, make sure that all the bills for the department are paid, and that all the supplies are ordered. I also provide support to my director and the entire communications team.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“My favorite part is the people. I love the people that work here.’’

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is it’s important to be a team player and to be able to work together as team.”

What do you like to do when you are not working?

“I spend time with my children and watching movies and reading books with my grandchildren, listening to music, and prayer is also important part of my life.’’