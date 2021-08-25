Bianco & Sons Donates 100 Lunchboxes to DCF

Bianco & Sons is pleased to announce that, with help from customers, it has made a charitable donation of 100 lunchboxes to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) of Wakefield. The lunchboxes will be distributed to children in the eight Massachusetts cities and towns the office serves: Everett, Malden, Medford, Wakefield, North Reading, Reading and Stoneham.

The funds for this donation were raised during Bianco & Sons’ Independence Day Sausage Cart Event at its Medford, Massachusetts retail store on July 2, 2021. Five-dollar sandwiches were available for purchase and each purchase was then matched by the Bianco family to support DCF’s back-to-school efforts.

Pictured (left to right) Audrey McCarthy, Department of Children & Families; Francesca Bianco Collins, Bianco & Sons;

Joseph Bianco, Bianco & Sons; Catherine Michaud, Department of Children & Families.

“We want to thank our customers for their support in helping us make this donation,” said Francesca Bianco Collins, Chief Operating Officer, Bianco & Sons. “DCF is doing incredible work supporting children and families within our community. We will continue to support their efforts in any way that we can.”

Bianco & Sons is a family-owned food manufacturing company located in Medford, Massachusetts. Since 1960, Bianco has specialized in producing high-quality sausage and marinated meats, including beef, pork and poultry. You can find Bianco products across New England in local supermarkets and restaurants. For more information about Bianco & Sons, visit: wwwbiancosausage.com.