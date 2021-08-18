Orange Rose Foundation gets $11,000 donation from Kiwanis

The family and friends of Ersilia Cataldo Matarazzo announce the formation of the Orange Rose Foundation; a 501(c)3 charity focusing on supporting organizations that assist victims of domestic violence. The Orange Rose Foundation will raise awareness about domestic violence and provide resources to help those most in need.

Celebrating the founding of Orange Rose Foundation were members of the Everett Kiwanis Club presenting a check for $11,000 to the new Foundation. From left to right are: Orange Rose Foundation members Anthony Cucuzza, Secretary Amata Cucuzza, Treasurer Gina Maniscalco, Elvira Cataldo, Giuseppe Cataldo, and President Amy Buscaino. They are receiving the check from Everett Kiwanian Treasurer Marlene Zizza, Secretary Gianna D’Angelo-Dunn, Past Presidents Charles Radosta, and Joanne Gregory, Board member Stephanie Martins, and Past President Lou Morelli.

The Everett Kiwanis Club has donated $11,000 to assist the development of this foundation. The directors and members of the foundation are humbled and appreciative of this generosity which allows them to begin assisting these victims immediately.

Ersilia spent endless hours volunteering to help individuals and communities in need. Her passing has been a very difficult loss, not only for the family, but also for the entire community. She was always giving of herself, putting others first and she touched many lives. Within Everett, she served on the School Committee, Board of Registrar and was also on the Board of Assessors. She was Vice President of The Kiwanis Club and a devoted church member, allowing her to share her love throughout the community through numerous charitable ventures and opportunities to volunteer.

She was employed by both St. Anthony’s Church of Everett and Metropolitan Credit Union.

The Orange Rose Foundation is directed by President- Erminia Amy Buscaino, Vice President-Anthony Cataldo, Treasurer- Gina Maniscalco, Secretary- Amata Cucuzza. The Board Members are: Tricia LaRocca, Adriana Carbo, Giuseppina Cerasuolo, Joseph Buscaino, Marc Cerasuolo, Anthony Cucuzza and Marlene Zizza.

Please visit our website and follow us on social media to learn more about how we are helping and the wonderful programs we are supporting. Orangerosefoundation.org, Facebook and Instagram.