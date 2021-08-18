Everett man charged with murder at Boston’s Mass/Cass corridor

An Everett man is being charged with murder by Boston Police after he was identified as the man that allegedly stabbed to death another man on Aug. 8 in the area of Mass/Cass in Boston – the area known infamously for rampant drug use and homelessness problems.

Detectives assigned to the Boston Police Homicide Unit conducted an investigation which resulted in the identification of Dravon Robinson, 36, of Everett, as the suspect wanted in connection to the incident.

On August 13, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Boston Police Homicide Unit arrested Dravon Robinson at Boston Police Headquarters. The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

At about 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of Pierson Street and Massachusetts Avenue on the Mass/Cass corridor. On arrival, officers located Ricardo Garcia, 34, of Boston, suffering an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and asks anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.