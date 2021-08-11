From the Mayor’s Office: Meet the Team: Derek Joyner

Derek Joyner is an employee of the Fire Department and has worked with the City of Everett for 5 years.

What do you do in the City?

“I am a Firefighter – Driver of Engine 2. I drive the firetruck to medical emergencies, accidents, and fires. I make sure the crew gets to where they need to be in a timely manner. When we get to a fire, I also run the pump to make sure they have water to fight the fire.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“It is truly and honor to be able to do what my family has done for years. I am a proud 3rd generation firefighter, and I was fortunate to work with my father and uncle. Aside from working with my family, I really enjoy being able to help the people in the neighborhoods of the City of Everett.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

“The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to know every detail of your job and be ready for the unexpected. It is also so important to take responsibility for your role and for your actions.”

What do you like to do when you are not working?

“I like to spend time with my wife, kids, and family. We all really enjoy our time at our lake house.”