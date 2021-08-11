Mass Fallen Heroes Praise DeMaria for Continuing His Excellency in Supporting Veterans

The Mass Fallen Heroes organization visited Everett Memorial Stadium on Monday morning to present a proclamation to Mayor Carlo DeMaria for his dedication in taking care of veterans in the City of Everett.

Dan Magoon of Mass Fallen Heroes, which has erected a 50-foot monument in the Seaport area of Boston, was on hand as leader of the organization to present the award to the mayor.

“It’s nice to be in a city where it’s veterans and their families are key stakeholders in the community and where they are remembered for all time,” said Magoon. “Even the wars we’ve fought for the past 20 years are already being forgotten about.”

He said he was well-acquainted with the Brienza family, and their son who died in the line of service. The family was not able to attend on Monday, but sent their regards.

Mayor DeMaria said it was humbling to be remembered by such great Americans.

“I am someone that does have respect for the men and women that put the uniform on – whether a police, fire or military uniform – in defense of our city,” he said. “It means a lot to me that they have put themselves in harm’s way. The re-writing of history sometimes bothers me. It’s good to learn from your history and move on. There are a lot of men and women who felt the call to leave their friends and families and fight for this community and we should always remember them.”

He also said that the World War II memorial at the Stadium would not be disbanded ever, even if the Stadium is moved.

“There’s been talk that we’re going to disband this place,” he said. “This place will always remain here. The field and the fieldhouse may not serve as a 21st Century facility this Memorial we built in 2012 will always be part of this landscape of Everett.”