A Fantastic Finish: AC Star Kylie McCarthy Named MVP of Agganis Lacrosse All-Star Game

In her final appearance representing Arlington Catholic High School, Everett’s Kylie Marie McCarthy had a show-stopping performance.

Competing for the South team in the Harry Agganis Lacrosse All-Star Game and coached by AC’s Rachel Fistori and Jake Feraco, McCarthy scored five goals and had two assists in the South’s 15-6 victory. McCarthy was selected the South Team’s Most Valuable Player in the annual game that brings together the top graduating players in the region.

Arlington Catholic High School lacrosse standout Kylie McCarthy displays her Catholic Central League All-Star Award.

“It was an awesome experience,” said McCarthy. “I love playing lacrosse with girls who love the game as much as I do. Some of my teammates were from my club team. It was really fun.”

McCarthy, 18, who will be continuing her lacrosse career at Babson College, finished as Arlington Catholic’s all-time leading scorer with 188 goals and 72 assists (AC’s junior season was canceled due to the pandemic). As a senior captain this spring, McCarthy led the Cougars to a berth in the State Tournament and was named a Catholic Central League All-Star and an Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Association All-Star.

At the Baccalaureate ceremony, McCarthy received the Arlington Catholic High School Scholarship “in special recognition” of her stellar academic and athletic achievements.

In preparation for lacrosse at Babson, McCarthy has been working with a personal trainer and competing in a collegiate summer league in Weymouth.

“We’ll play fall lacrosse at Babson and our regular season in the NEWMAC starts in March,” said McCarthy, who will vie for a starting midfield position. “I’m really excited to begin my college career. I’m a little nervous. It’s a different game with a lot faster pace, but I think it will be a good test for what I’ve been working for all my life.”

McCarthy will be a resident student at Babson, a prestigious college that is known for its world-class business curriculum and MBA program. McCarthy said she will be taking marketing and other business-oriented classes.

Kylie said she started pursuing her dream of college athletics as a youth. “I think I always wanted to play a sport in college,” she said. “When I was younger, I did gymnastics, so I wanted to compete in college gymnastics. When I started high school, I realized I had this opportunity to play in a very good lacrosse program and play in club tournaments and see where I could go to college and compete.”

Playing in nearby Wellesley will give Kylie’s most dedicated fans, her mother, Lisa McCarthy and her grandmother, Rita McCarthy, close access to Babson games. “They’re my equipment manager and my photographer, and it’s great that they’ll be at my college games,” said Kylie.

Said her proud mother, Lisa McCarthy, “I love my daughter and she’s going to do great things.”