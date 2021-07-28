News Community Safety Movie Night by Independent Staff • July 28, 2021 • 0 Comments Community members and City officials came together at Everett Stadium on Thursday, July 22, for a Community Safety Movie Night – where residents were treated to safety information for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as bike helmets for kids and a free bike raffle giveaway. Following the festivities, the movie Space Jam was shown on the big screen. Mayor Carlo DeMaria, DA Marian Ryan, Chief Steve Mazzie and a host of officers helped to give away free bikes to lucky kids during the raffle. Hula-Hooping with the kids is Officer Eric Williamson.