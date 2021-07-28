City Hires New Treasurer/Collector from Winthrop

The City of Everett and Mayor Carlo DeMaria announced this week that they have hired Monica Ford to be the new treasurer/collector for the City.

Ford comes to Everett from the Town of Winthrop, where she lives and also has been treasurer/collector for the last 14 years. She started her career as an assistant treasurer/collector in Chelsea and worked in various roles for the City of Chelsea over 15 years.

Monica Ford has been hired as the new treasurer/collector for the City of Everett, after having had the same post in the Town of Winthrop the last 14 years.

“I am pleased to welcome the newest member of the City Administration, our new Treasurer/Collector, Monica Ford,” announced Mayor DeMaria.

Ford graduated from Northeastern University with a BA in Business Administration, majoring in Accounting. She is a certified Municipal Collector and has obtained an MCPPO Procurement certification from the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General. She was hired as the Treasurer/Collector for the Town of Winthrop in 2007, where she also served as the Procurement Administrator.

She resides in Winthrop, with her husband of 28 years and their three daughters.

Winthrop has been a fertile hiring ground for the City of Everett in the past, with late ISD Director Jim Soper starting his career in Winthrop before coming over to Everett for a very impressive run of development and zoning changes.