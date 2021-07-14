Everett Man Arrested for Malden Shooting

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis have confirmed that Brian Butler, 30 of Everett, was arrested this morning without incident in an Ashland home. He was arraigned in Malden District Court in connection with the fatal shooting of Erin Fitzgibbon, 30 of Everett.

Police have also arrested Cody DiGaetano, 24 of Chelsea in connection with allegedly helping Butler flee the scene and provide transportation to Ashland after the shooting. DiGaetano has been charged with accessory after the fact to an armed robbery and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“Erin Fitzgibbon’s death was the tragic result of her being in the wrong place at the wrong time. We recognize that for her loved ones and for the public last night was a long night wondering about the whereabouts of Mr. Butler,” said District Attorney Marian Ryan. “We believe that as a result of the media attention on this case an individual known to the persons involved in this incident was able to help move our investigation forward in locating Mr. Butler. We are grateful for everyone’s patience and vigilance in this case.”

The subsequent investigation into this incident, including witness interviews and video surveillance, revealed that following the fatal shooting the suspect was allegedly driven from the scene in a green Honda by Cody DiGaetano. The two men allegedly travelled to Ashland where Butler remained overnight. Last night police were able to locate the vehicle in Chelsea and subsequently determined the location of Butler. He was arrested on July 7 by Massachusetts State Police and Malden Police with the assistance of Ashland police.

Butler has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm.

This is an active and ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Malden Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office. The Massachusetts State Police STOP team and the Massachusetts State Police negotiation team also assisted.