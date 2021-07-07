News In Brief

Annual Independence Day Celebration Now on July 9

Due bad weather, the City of Everett made the tough decision to postpone the July 2 Independence Day celebration. The new date for the celebration is Friday, July 9, at 6 p.m. in Glendale Park.

In the case of inclement weather on July 9, the City will make a determination as to next steps.

Summer Safety Movie Night

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in partnership with the Everett Police Department will be hosting a Summer Safety Movie Night on Thursday, July 22. The event will occur at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium and activities will begin at 7pm.

“Encouraging residents to practice safety on our roads is crucial to maintaining a safe community,” said DeMaria. “Our partnership with the Everett Police Department will help promote staying safe on our streets by teaching residents to take precautions and remain vigilant. I look forward to members of our community learning the importance of safety through our activities.”

The Summer Safety Movie Night is being held to promote awareness of staying safe on our streets as drivers, bikers, or pedestrians. The event is kid-friendly and free to the public. Safety activities hosted by the Everett Police Department will begin at 7pm.The movie, Space Jam, will begin at 8:30pm. Popcorn and light refreshments will be served.

The City of Everett Receives 2020 Tree City USA Recognition

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett has earned the recognition as a 2020 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the commitment to effective urban forest management.

“The City of Everett has been and will continue to be committed to maintaining effective urban forest management,” said Mayor DeMaria. “It is a privilege to be named a 2020 Tree City USA and I would like to thank the Arbor Day Foundation for this distinguished honor.”

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand,” said Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Everett are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

In order to receive this title, four requirements must be met. They include having a tree board or department, maintaining a tree care ordinance, providing an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and having an Arbor Day observation and proclamation.

The City of Everett proudly met these requirements. Communities are facing environmental issues such as air quality and water resources, and through the City’s efforts, they are doing their part to help address the challenges that face the community now and in the future.

Outdoor Summer Concert Series

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will kick off their Outdoor Summer Concert Series on Thursday, July 8th between 6pm-8pm. The concert will occur at Wehner Park located at Broadway and Lynn Street in Everett.

“Our Summer Concert Series is a perfect opportunity to spend an evening outside and enjoy some great music,” said DeMaria. “I look forward to our community gathering and having a good time.”

The concert is kid-friendly and free to the public. It will feature Hal Holiday with lead vocalist Paul DuBuque and The Tones featuring Everett’s own, Jenn Levy. These performers have a wide range of songs to perform including songs from the 1950’s to present day. Light refreshments will be served.

Keep an eye out for additional events as the summer progresses!

Free Annual Senior Summer BBQ

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging have planned their annual Free Senior Summer BBQ for Everett Seniors only, aged 60 and over. This year, due to the changes at The Connolly Center, the Council on Aging has decided to host the event at Anthony’s Restaurant, 105 Canal Street in Malden, Friday August 6, 2021 at 3pm. The COA has chosen the theme of “Willie Wonka and The Chocolate Factory”. You will enjoy traditional BBQ fare with entertainment by Doo Wop DeVille. Tickets are available at The Connolly Center, July 19 through July 23 from 9am until 12 noon. If you need transportation for this event, or have any questions, please call us at 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260.

The Vaxbus is Headed to Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ VaxBus is heading to the City of Everett on Thursday, July 8, to help further vaccinate the community.

“The City of Everett proudly welcomes the VaxBus to our community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I am grateful to the Baker-Polito Administration for their continued efforts to vaccinate the residents of our Commonwealth. This bus stop will provide residents with additional opportunities to get vaccinated and to further protect our community from the virus.”

The bus is on a mission to make getting a COVID-19 vaccination as easy as possible. It will be stopping at three locations in the City of Everett. Below please find the times and locations:

• Glendale Park – 8am-11:30am

• Swan Street Park – 12:30pm-3pm

• Broadway, near City Hall at Bus Stop – 4pm-8pm

Available vaccines include Pfizer and J&J. Residents ages 12 and over are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and residents ages 18 and over age eligible to receive the J&J vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome. No appointment, ID, or health insurance is required.

Once residents are fully vaccinated, they are eligible to enter the VaxMillions Giveaway for the chance to win $1 million (ages 18+) or a $300,000 college scholarship (ages 12-17).

For more information on the VaxBus, please visit www.mass.gov/vaxbus. For more information on the VaxMillions Giveaway, please visit www.mass.gov/vaxmillions.

City of Everett COVID-19 Testing Site

The City of Everett has relocated the COVID-19 testing site. Testing will be available at Rivergreen Park at 1 Rivergreen Drive in Everett. Cataldo Ambulance Services will be administering these tests. Below please find the schedule:

• Monday – Thursday: 7am – 1pm, 2pm – 7pm

• Friday and Saturday: 12pm – 6pm

This will be a walk-up only site. No appointment necessary. Testing was previously conducted at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center.

Volunteers Needed

The Bread of Life mobile food pantry at the Lafayette school in Everett needs volunteers to help distribute free groceries on Thursdays from 3 to 5pm. Call Charlene @ 781-824-0564 or email [email protected] The Bread of Life mobile food pantry distributes food to needy families every Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at the Lafayette School in Everett.

Everett School Parent Info Center

The Everett Public Schools Parent Information Center (PIC) at the Keverian School will continue to be open this summer to register children in all grades for the 2021-22 school year.

The hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The hours on Wednesday are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The hours on Friday are 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Appointments are suggested and can be made online at the Everett Public Schools website.

As a change this year, each student enrolled will be given a new children’s book in their native language.

Attention Everett Families!

For Kids Only Afterschool (FKO), in partnership with Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett, has received grant funding to provide Everett children entering grades K-8 with free full-day summer programming. Eligibility for this opportunity is for children in need of additional learning and socialization as a result of limited in-person learning over this past school year or families with a demonstrated financial need.

The FKO summer program will be housed at the former Pope John XXII High School (888 Broadway, Everett) for nine weeks from June 21 through August 20. Families may choose to register their children to attend FKO’s full day program (7:30am-5:30pm) two to five days per week.

If you are interested in enrolling your child, please complete a brief financial assistance application and submit to Maria Pimentel, FKO Enrollment Specialist, at [email protected] Scholarship funding is limited and will be given on a first-come first-served basis so we encourage you to apply ASAP.

Any questions about this opportunity, please contact FKO Deputy Director Briana Flannery at 617-777-7280 / [email protected] or FKO District Director Deniece Rodriguez at 857-201-9996 / [email protected]

This opportunity is made possible by the Summer Step Up Grant through the Department of Early Education and Care, in partnership with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the United Way of Mass Bay.

DCR Seeks Lifeguards for Summer Season

DCR lifeguards are professional rescuers who are trained to prevent injuries, and respond in the event of an emergency to help save a life. As part of a team, lifeguards must work together calmly and efficiently to manage potential crisis situations and ensure the safety of all visitors at DCR-managed waterfronts. DCR lifeguards make a difference and enjoy a fulfilling summer job.

For more information: https://www.mass.gov/forms/lifeguard-application

Faster Internet? Take This Survey

Please consider taking the MAPC Digital Access and Equity Survey for the Cities of Chelsea, Everett, and Revere.

Your input will help the cities plan for future investment, policy changes, and program development to improve internet access and bridge the digital divide. We encourage you to share this survey with your family and friends. All information will be held confidential and only shared in aggregate form. If you would be interested in participating in a follow up conversation or focus group please indicate where asked at the end of this survey. Link for survey: https://mapc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9Nsi6j7acPhCe1g

Senior Social Set for July 14

The Celebrations do not stop! Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging have planned the July Senior Social, for Wednesday July 21, beginning at 11:30am at Anthony’s in Malden, 105 Canal Street. The Council on Aging has chosen a theme, Christmas in July. Our meal will feature traditional BBQ food served directly to you in Anthony’s function room. You will enjoy dancing to the song stylings of Ray Cavicchio and his orchestra. Tickets are available at The Connolly Center,July 6 (Everett residents only), July 8, 9, and 12th for non-Everett residents. For additional information please call 617.394.2323.