MVRCS Student-Athletes Named CAC All-Stars

Twenty-one spring sports student-athletes including two athletes from Everett attained all Commonwealth Athletic Conference (CAC) accolades it was announced recently as coaches league-wide select conference All Stars.

The Everett athletes were:

Baseball

Brandon Paris ’22 (Everett)

Girls Lacrosse

Danni Hughes ’23 (Everett)

Coming off a season which saw them go 9-3, the baseball team captured the CAC Small Division title with junior pitcher Tyler Santoro and first-year mentor Robert Guidi picking up MVP and Coach of the Year honors respectively. The track and field program led the way with six individual selections while the girls lacrosse program had 4 and boys lacrosse and softball each saw three of its student-athletes collect All Star recognition. The future is bright for Eagle athletics as 17 of the honorees are underclassmen and are set to return to their respective teams next spring.