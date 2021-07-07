MGC Awards $4.8 Million in Grants From Community Mitigation Fund

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) recently approved the award of approximately $4.8 million in Community Mitigation Fund grants, including five grants totaling nearly $600,000 for Everett.

Everett received grants from the Fund for things like the Northern Strand Path, the Mystic River Boardwalk, the Police Department, the Fire Department and lighting controls on Lower Broadway.

“The Community Mitigation Fund program exemplifies the Commonwealth’s commitment to maximize the benefits of the state’s gaming industry, along with the Legislature’s mandate to mitigate any unintended impacts potentially associated with the state’s three casinos,” said MGC Chair Cathy Judd-Stein. “The MGC is proud to support local communities in their efforts to improve government services and advance needs in road safety, tourism marketing, wellness and recovery services, public safety training and personnel, and job readiness programming. We congratulate the 2021 grant recipients and look forward to the implementation of the many innovative and tangible initiatives put forward through the MGC’s community mitigation program.”

The various grants for Everett include the following:

•Lighting – $30,000 – This grant will fund the installation of lighting controls, along with surveillance on Lower Broadway and surrounding areas.

•Fire Department – $157,000 – This grant will provide funding for EMT training and equipment costs.

•Police Department – $70,000 – This grant will provide funding for additional late-night patrols and additional equipment.

•Mystic Boardwalk – $200,000 – This grant will be used to complete a missing section of the Mystic Riverwalk between Mystic View Park and Route 16.

•Northern Strand Community Path – $135,000 – This grant will provide funding for the addition of lighting on the Northern Strand Community Trail.

Since 2015, the MGC has awarded nearly $28 million in grants from the Community Mitigation Fund. The fund, established by the gaming law, helps host and surrounding communities and other qualified applicants to offset costs related to casino construction and operation. Grant awards support a range of community needs including education, transportation, infrastructure, housing, environmental issues, public safety, and emergency services.

The Community Mitigation Fund review team conducted a comprehensive review of all applications to ensure compliance with the 2021 Guidelines and made recommendations to the Commission over the course of several public meetings throughout the spring of 2021.

Other grantees from the fund included:

•Town of Foxborough

•Town of Plainville

•City of Springfield

•Town of West Springfield

•City of Boston

•City of Chicopee

•City of Malden

•City of Revere and Town of Saugus

•City of Lynn

•City of Chelsea and City of Revere

•City of Northampton

•Hampden County District Attorney

•Hampden County Sheriff’s Department

•Holyoke Community College

•MassHire MetroNorth Workforce Board