From the Mayor’s Office

Meet the Team: Reno De Filippis

What do you do in the City?

“I am Assistant Director of Constituent Services – 311. I take 311 calls and listen to constituents’ questions and concerns. As a department, we all provide information to constituents and we help find solutions, we will then direct the questions and concerns to the appropriate department. I also assist the director with whatever is needed.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“I enjoy meeting new people each day and giving back to the community. It’s all about helping people. I am also able to communicate in Spanish, Italian and Portuguese, which allows me to help even more members of the community.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your roll?

“Over the past 5 years, I’ve learned to become a very good listener, I’ve also learned to never to jump to conclusions and be more patient.”

What do you like to do when your are not working?

“I really like to travel, try new foods at different restaurants, gardening and spending time with my 2 boys.”

Meet the Team: Mike Mangan

What do you do in the City?

“I am Legislative Aid for the City Council. For 8 years I served on the Council and the Board of Alderman. I handle all correspondence for all members of the City Council and I coordinate meetings that include regular Council Meetings and Subcommittee meetings. I also put the agendas together for the City Council Meetings, and these agendas include items from the City Councilors as well as the Mayor’s Office.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“My coworkers are the best. I really enjoy coming to work and interacting with everyone on a daily basis. The people truly make the day enjoyable.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your roll?

“The importance of diligence. It is so important that I make sure the agenda is accurate and that I double check everything.”

What do you like to do when your are not working?

“I love playing bocce! I’ve been playing bocce at the Italian American Club in Malden for the past 4 years, and I really look forward to each game.”