News in Brief

DeMaria’s Senior Summer Concert Series Scheduled

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are excited to present the annual Senior Concert series to be hosted at The Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea St. Doors open at 6 p.m. All concerts are free and open to the public, sponsored by The Council on Aging and The Everett Foundation for Aged Persons.

Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and the schedule is as follows:

•Wednesday July 21: Sea Breeze with Stephen Savio: Join us for this popular local favorite. You will enjoy standards as well as your favorite Italian/American tunes.

•Thursday, July 29: Smokin’Joe and The Henchmen: Listen to your favorite soul and disco dancing classics with the popular Joe Cheffro and his band The Henchmen.

•Thursday August 5: Ray Cavicchio and his Orchestra: In the music industry for over 60 years, you’ll be sure to enjoy this band. Dance to classic Big Band Tunes. Don’t forget to wear your dancing shoes.

•Thursday August 12: Back Track: Back Track will bring you back in time in celebrating the popular Girl Groups of The 1960’s. Maureen and the ladies sing the songs of The Shirelles , The Supremes, The Dixie Cups and more.

DeMaria to host in-person ward 5 community meeting

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that he will be hosting an in-person community meeting for the City of Everett’s Ward 5 community at Swan Street Park on Wednesday, June 30th at 7pm to learn more about the current issues facing the specific neighborhood.

“My Administration and I have enjoyed meeting with the community over the past few weeks,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Meeting in-person at Wehner Park with Ward 4 was a great experience. Residents asked questions and shared concerns, and we are working to find solutions. I look forward to having our in-person community meeting with the residents of Ward 5.”

Over the past month, Mayor DeMaria had met with wards on virtual community meetings through Zoom. However, since COVID-19 guidelines have been lessening, Mayor DeMaria will be hosting the remaining community meetings in-person.

Please stay tuned for more information regarding the location for the Ward 6 community meeting.