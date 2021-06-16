McLaughlin Announces for Ward Six School Committee

Michael J. McLaughlin announced his candidacy for Ward Six Everett School Committee. The following is his statement:

I am excited and humbled to announce my candidacy for Everett School Committee. It has been my deep desire to give back to a school system that taught and buoyed my siblings and me.

As a student growing up with an IEP, I understand the worry and frustration of parents who want the best services for their children and smaller class sizes.

I am calling on the District to make mental health for the students of Everett a priority. These children have suffered greatly through the pandemic, and we must not forget that just because they will back in the classroom. Kids need to be integrated with a plan, and their emotional wellness will be my top priority.

I have a deep understanding of budgeting and have experienced the frantic and often disconnected budget process. I will prioritize working with the other stakeholders and committees to harmonize our efforts to improve Everett Schools, as well as work with faculty and staff.

I will ensure that we build momentum towards diversity, equity, and inclusion in our schools so that scholars of all colors, creeds, abilities, and identities feel welcomed, heard, represented, and empowered for years to come. I will advocate for equitable promotion from within rather than seeking outside candidates for jobs in our schools while ensuring that current employees are, at the very minimum, granted interviews for advancement.

As an eight-year member of the city council, I have had a strong record of showing up, listening, and working every day to serve the residents of Everett. I will do no less on behalf of the over 7,000 children of the Everett Public School System. I will be a bridge-builder between city hall and the school’s central administration which will lead to positive outcomes for all voices of our community.

If you believe in my job as YOUR Ward Six Councilor for eight years, then I ask you to let me work for your children’s education in 2022. My voice on the School Committee will always be YOUR seat at the table.

Please elect Michael J. McLaughlin as YOUR family’s voice on the Everett School Committee.