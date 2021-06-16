EHS Softball Team Blasts English, 12-2

The Everett High softball team put it all together in a 12-2 win over Lynn English last Thursday.

Celeste Fuccillo pitched all seven innings, allowing just three hits, while fanning 15 enemy hitters and walking only two.

The Lady Crimson Tide took control of the contest in the opening inning, scoring seven runs thanks primarily to a combination of walks and Lynn English errors.

Everett added three more tallies in the third. Emma Longmore drew a walk, followed by a hit from lead-off batter Kayley Rossi (who was 2-for-3 on the day). Haley Oteri, who had three hits, then delivered both teammates across the plate with a base hit.

In the fourth, after Ashley Fitzgerald reached on an error, Fuccillo, who helped her own cause with two base hits, then singled into the outfield. Both moved up on a ground-out by Kailyn Seward and scored when Kaleigh Snook singled into the outfield.

English avoided a mercy rule ending when it pushed across two runs in the fifth for the 12-2 finale.

Everett then competed in the Greater Boston League tournament that was held at St. Mary’s field in Revere. After a rainout on Saturday, the Lady Crimson Tide, who were 4-2 during the regular season in the GBL, took on the Lynn Classical Lady Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Classical jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings, scoring four runs in the first (on just two hits, but three Everett errors) and three more in the second, with another Everett fielding miscue extending the Classical at-bat.

However, at that point both EHS pitcher Fuccillo and the Everett defense settled down and shut out Classical, the top-seeded team in the GBL, the rest of the way.

The Everett offense came to life in the fifth, scoring four runs. Longmore started the rally with a one-out base hit. After Bryanna Mason sac bunted Emma over to second, Rossi drew a walk and Oteri beat out a grounder to load the bases with two out.

Maddy Smith delivered a single up the middle, knocking in Longmore, and Macayala Bessler brought in Rossi and Oteri with another hit up the middle. Alyssa Bessler made it 7-4 with a base hit to score Smith, but that would prove to be as close as the Lady Crimson Tide would get.

“We fought back in the fifth inning, but just came up short at the end,” said EHS head coach Stacy Schiavo. “Take out the first inning and we were right there with them.”

Schiavo and her crew were scheduled to host Classical yesterday (Tuesday) for the delayed Senior Day festivities.