News Celebrating Pride Month by Independent Staff • June 9, 2021 • 0 Comments With a rainbow of balloons for Pride Month on June 1, speakers and elected officials celebrated the occasion outside City Hall, including State Sen. Sal DiDomenico, Dom Washington, Kayla Mangan, Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Stacy DeMaria, School Committeeman Marcony Almeida Barros, Governor’s Councilor Eileen Duff and State Rep. Joe McGonagle. Immediately after, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and friends cut the ribbon on the new LGBTQ+ Youth Space and Resource Center at the former Pope John High School.