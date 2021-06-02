News Memorial Day Around Everett by Independent Staff • June 2, 2021 • 0 Comments The Everett Police Color Guard started off Monday’s exercises for Memorial Day in Everett High School’s Auditorium, as ceremonies were moved inside due to the poor weather all weekend. The Schiavo Club held its annual Memorial Day parade, dedication and gathering on Monday, May 31, in Everett. With a larger crowd on hand than normal, elected officials, friends and the Everett High Marching Band accompanied the procession to decorate the HeroSquare and Club bearing Carmen Schiavo’s name. Here, the Club members lead the procession through West Everett to the corner of Oakes Street and Tufts Avenue where the Hero Square to Carmen Schiavo is located. The Club was also decorated with American flags and hosted plenty of patriotic residents to one of the first allowed gatherings in more than a year.