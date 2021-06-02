Adrien Mayoral Campaign Brings on Kate Burnett

The Gerly Adrien for Mayor campaign has brought on Kate Burnett to be the campaign manager of the effort, having started about two weeks ago.

Burnett said she left a stable job to run the campaign and is ready to help Councilor Adrien win in September and November.

“To be honest, I was a little nervous on my first day,” she said. “I left a stable job during a pandemic to help run a campaign. Not just any campaign, but one that’s going up against a mayor that has been in office for 12 years. But I saw a chance to create a better Everett for all with Gerly as mayor and knew I wanted to help.”

Burnett helped to coordinate a virtual fundraiser last Sunday, May 23, with a $35 suggested donation. However, she said the “movement” is powered by small donations, so any contribution was appreciated.