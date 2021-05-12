Everett High Football Rolls Past Revere for the Title

Revere had basically been unstoppable in its two victories, scoring on five consecutive possessions against Lynn English and shutting out Lynn Classical. Its offense led by Curry College-bound quarterback Calvin Boudreau, had produced 56 points in those two games.

And Revere was looking to make a big statement in its first season in the newly expanded Greater Boston League.

But Everett head coach Rob DiLoreto and his staff put together a solid game plan and the players executed it to perfection in all facets: offense, defense, and special teams.

Nick Raymond raises his teammate Ismael Zamor high in celebration of the first score of the game. Everett went on to win and once again become GBL champions.

The result is Everett reigns as the GBL champion once again after a 43-6 decision over Revere last Friday at Everett Memorial Stadium. Everett led 37-0 at the half.

If this were the Academy Awards, you’d have to give Samy Lamothe the award for Best Performance in a Lead Role, with teammates Ismael Zamor, Josaiah Stewart, and Jayden “JC” Clerveaux the Oscars for Best Performance in Supporting Roles. Let’s take a look at the stars of the week:

Samy Lamothe

Princeton University may want to take a look at Lamothe as a quarterbacking candidate after his most impressive performance against Revere. Lamothe threw two touchdown passes to juniors Ismael Zamor (57 yards) and Cam Mohammed (77 yards) and was 8-of-9 for 241 yards overall.

His best moment was an electrifying 77-yard run through the middle of the line and the field. It was reminiscent of Michael Vick’s amazing TD run against Boston College several years ago, though Lamothe had already eluded all defenders just 15 yards into the run.

Ismael Zamor

Zamor showed why Boston College has wisely elected to offer the talented wide receiver a scholarship.

And some Everett fans are calling Zamor “The Excel-erator” for his uncanny ability to instantly race past defensive backs and not slow down one bit after catching the football. Zamor’s touchdown catch was of the Mikey Sainristil-Anthony Norcia-Matt Costello caliber.

“We just had no answer for their passing game,” said Revere High head coach Lou Cicatelli. “We couldn’t contain Zamor. He’s a great player.”

“Ish is the heart and soul of this team with not only his playing ability but also with his leadership skills,” said DiLoreto. “He is a player who is the epitome of team first.’’

Said Ish Zamor after the game, “We executed all week in practice. Coach [DiLoreto] told us we’re playing a good team and we came together as a family. We were focused and we had a game plan coming into the game. The line gave Samy great time and he threw a great ball and I was able to track it down and take it in for six and set the tone. We came out here and got the win.”

Josaiah Stewart

With his future Coastal Carolina teammate Isaiah Likely in the stadium, Stewart led the all-out defensive effort that brought Revere’s high-scoring offense to a halt.

Stewart was a force on the run and caused the Revere quarterback to scramble and throw the football in hurried fashion.

JC Clerveaux

As JC Clerveaux bounced off tacklers on his way to a spectacular 37-yard touchdown run, PA announcer Josh Del Gaizo had already compared the play to the great Earl Campbell, the 1977 Heisman Trophy winner who went on to star for the Houston Oilers in the NFL. Of Earl Campbell, the late Coach “Bum” Phillips once said, “I don’t know if he’s in a class by himself, but I do know that when that class gets together, it sure don’t take long to call the roll.”

Clerveaux had earlier scored on an amazing run down the sidelines in which he somehow stayed just inches inbounds on the way to outrunning the Revere secondary to the end zone.

“We believe he is a Division 1 prospect,” said DiLoreto about Clerveaux, who is a junior. “He has tremendous balance.”

Tide Notebook

Coach DiLoreto singled out the superb blocking of Everett five’s offensive linemen: David Macharia, Jayden Biggi, Donrae Richardson, Nick Raymond, and Hector Guevara. “They offensive line did a tremendous job in run blocking and pass protection,” said DiLoreto.

DiLoreto felt that a good week of practice set the foundation to the victory over Revere. “Things came together on the practice field and we clicked in all three phases,” said DiLoreto. “I felt like our team collectively played very fast and very confidently. It was fun to be a part of it.”

Sophomore Gavin Moran-leal was particularly impressive on defense in the second half, making a couple of behind-the-line-of-scrimmage tackles. Ali Fountain was a standout on special teams, generating large cheers of support from his personal rooting section.

Everett will try to wrap up an undefeated season Friday at Lynn Classical.